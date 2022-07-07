Citigroup Trims Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Target Price to $6.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GENI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

NYSE GENI opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $560.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. Research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

