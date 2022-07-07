Clean Yield Group Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $71.66 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.