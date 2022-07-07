Clean Yield Group Purchases 75 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clean Yield Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 625.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,898.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 272,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 279,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

