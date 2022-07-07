Clean Yield Group Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

