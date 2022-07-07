Clean Yield Group Sells 1,060 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

