Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Stock Price Up 20%

Clear Leisure plc (LON:CLP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Approximately 80,972,816 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 42,630,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £24.23 million and a PE ratio of -13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.60.
About Clear Leisure (LON:CLP)
See Also
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.