Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Trading Down 3.9%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.77. Approximately 2,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 22,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.65) to GBX 1,370 ($16.59) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

