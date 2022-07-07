CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Cut to $13.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.34.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,179. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2,968.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

