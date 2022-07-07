CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Up to $10.91

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $11.50. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 24,386 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $7,150,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,171.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 190,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 175,664 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

