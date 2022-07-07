CoinFi (COFI) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

CoinFi (COFI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $190,398.85 and $145.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,631.10 or 1.00021353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002588 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

COFI is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

