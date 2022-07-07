Collective Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 62.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 151,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,136 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,179,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 107,417 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 491.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

VOD stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.78) to GBX 146 ($1.77) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Vodafone Group Public Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.