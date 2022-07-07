Collective Family Office LLC Has $232,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

