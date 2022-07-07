Collective Family Office LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

META opened at $169.77 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.88. The stock has a market cap of $459.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

