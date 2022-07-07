Collective Family Office LLC Invests $206,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

