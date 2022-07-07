Collective Family Office LLC Invests $394,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $117.12 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

