Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,309 shares of company stock worth $5,512,357 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $76.22 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.