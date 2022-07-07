Collective Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 5,900 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Equity Management grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 100,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 64,544 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

