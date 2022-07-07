Collective Family Office LLC Takes Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.58% of Avantis Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,000.

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $42.49 and a 1-year high of $56.06.

