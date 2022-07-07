Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 3,637 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 58,635,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,552,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,801,000 after purchasing an additional 496,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $30.96. 16,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,140,040. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

VICI Properties Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.