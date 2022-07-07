Columbus Macro LLC Buys 1,539 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 903.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 175,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 23,813 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.55. The stock had a trading volume of 36,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($121.09) to £120 ($145.31) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.52) to £111 ($134.42) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($127.15) to £115 ($139.26) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($139.26) to £120 ($145.31) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

