Columbus Macro LLC Buys 291 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,100,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 69,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,012. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.