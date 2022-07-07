Columbus Macro LLC Buys Shares of 28,527 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,084. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

