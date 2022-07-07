Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,163,000 after purchasing an additional 272,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,242,000 after acquiring an additional 368,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after acquiring an additional 504,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.50.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.