Columbus Macro LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up 1.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,011,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after buying an additional 92,018 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.77. 85,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,796. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $70.41.

