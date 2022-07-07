Columbus Macro LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,095. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

