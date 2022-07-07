Columbus Macro LLC Invests $782,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $275,156,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,083,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after buying an additional 846,567 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,887,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,088,000 after buying an additional 45,276 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after buying an additional 2,991,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,898,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,500. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.55. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

