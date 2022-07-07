Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 183 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.78. The stock had a trading volume of 184,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,941,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

