Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 3,094 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.77 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

