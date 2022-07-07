Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Shares Down 2.8%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €39.19 ($40.82) and last traded at €39.53 ($41.18). 1,256,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.65 ($42.34).
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.55.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (EPA:SGO)
