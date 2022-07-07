Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Shares Down 2.8%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €39.19 ($40.82) and last traded at €39.53 ($41.18). 1,256,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.65 ($42.34).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.55.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (EPA:SGO)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.