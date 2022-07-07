Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Reaches $352.63 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $49.26 or 0.00240740 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $352.63 million and $110.35 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,157,898 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

