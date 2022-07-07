Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.12

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 7036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.
The company has a market cap of $892.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.
In other news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
