Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.12

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 7036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a market cap of $892.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

