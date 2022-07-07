ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,699,000 after buying an additional 1,062,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.