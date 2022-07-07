CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $43.12

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.12, but opened at $45.20. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 7,749 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 1.96.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $588,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,319 shares of company stock worth $2,275,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

