Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Gap Down to $6.98

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.67. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 7,683 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNSL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

The company has a market cap of $803.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 29.9% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.