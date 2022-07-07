Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) & Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) and Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 58.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Continental Resources and Woodside Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 2 9 5 0 2.19 Woodside Energy Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Continental Resources presently has a consensus target price of $69.85, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. Woodside Energy Group has a consensus target price of $21.28, indicating a potential upside of 4.21%. Given Continental Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Continental Resources and Woodside Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $5.72 billion 4.11 $1.66 billion $5.49 11.80 Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 2.89 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Continental Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Continental Resources has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 31.63% 31.43% 13.87% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Continental Resources pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Continental Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Woodside Energy Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2021, its proved reserves were 1,645 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 908 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Woodside Energy Group (Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

