Contrasting EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) & H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) and EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for H&R Block and EVI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 1 1 0 0 1.50 EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

H&R Block currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.41%. Given H&R Block’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe H&R Block is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H&R Block and EVI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $3.59 billion 1.63 $583.79 million $3.41 10.78 EVI Industries $242.01 million 0.56 $8.38 million $0.68 15.96

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries. H&R Block is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Block and EVI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 16.61% 6,248.49% 18.04% EVI Industries 3.76% 8.49% 4.97%

Volatility & Risk

H&R Block has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of H&R Block shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

H&R Block beats EVI Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees. It also provides DIY tax services and products, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing; and software online, as well as through third-party retail stores. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it offers small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

EVI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

