Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,263 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

