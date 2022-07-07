Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 3,917 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 17,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STLD stock opened at $64.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

