Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,237 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.37. The company has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

