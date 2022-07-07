Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $89.62 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

