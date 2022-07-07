Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $150.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

