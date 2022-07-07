Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,756 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $249.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

