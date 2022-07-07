Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

IGV opened at $281.52 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.93.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

