Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 747 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy stock opened at $107.58 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

