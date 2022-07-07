Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,009 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after buying an additional 141,612 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $514.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

