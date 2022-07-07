Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.