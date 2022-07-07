CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

