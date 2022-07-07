Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1,557.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 74.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

COST stock opened at $492.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $399.20 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $218.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

