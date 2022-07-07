Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 795,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,938 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $457,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $490.98. 20,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.05. The firm has a market cap of $217.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $399.20 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

