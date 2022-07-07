Country Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pool by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.00.

POOL stock opened at $372.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.